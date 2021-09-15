Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.556 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

BTDPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

