Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,908 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

