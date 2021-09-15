Base Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,143.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00004737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $783,695.29 and $18,143.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00150379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.00802076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047110 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 436,612 coins and its circulating supply is 343,389 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

