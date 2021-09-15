Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Purchases C$34,200.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

Edward David Lafehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Edward David Lafehr purchased 7,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$15,960.00.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.86. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTE. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.26.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

