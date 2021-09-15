Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $126.87

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €126.87 ($149.26) and traded as low as €62.80 ($73.88). Bechtle shares last traded at €63.32 ($74.49), with a volume of 146,879 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC8. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €167.71 ($197.31).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €124.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €147.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

