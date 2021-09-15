Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $323,657.65 and $20,634.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,465,821 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

