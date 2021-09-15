BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $346.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.71.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 455 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total value of $164,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,725 shares of company stock valued at $54,608,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene stock opened at $368.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.92.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

