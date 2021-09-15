Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 321 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

