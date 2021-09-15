Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

