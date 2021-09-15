Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Newmont by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 223,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Newmont by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.