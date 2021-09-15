Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $198,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 464 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,076 shares of company stock worth $25,985,459 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $542.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $497.06 and a 200-day moving average of $421.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $559.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

