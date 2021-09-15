Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,670 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in APA by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 71,980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in APA by 23.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

