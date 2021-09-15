Berenberg Bank Lowers John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 280

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 327.17 ($4.27).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 224.10 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -9.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 252.83.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson bought 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,228 shares of company stock valued at $981,306.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

