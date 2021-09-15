Berenberg Bank Trims Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Target Price to GBX 140

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

LON:APF opened at GBX 127.54 ($1.67) on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.66 million and a P/E ratio of -74.71.

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £420,000 ($548,732.69). Insiders sold a total of 608,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,120,000 in the last 90 days.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

