BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,085 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 52,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,321. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

