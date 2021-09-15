BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,012,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,382,000 after buying an additional 286,427 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 56,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,380 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 126,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,956. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

