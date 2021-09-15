BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.50. 27,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,781. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $103.30 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.