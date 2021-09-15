BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 0.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Shares of CMI traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.84 and a 200 day moving average of $249.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

