Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Berry worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Berry during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $477.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

