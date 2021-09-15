Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001612 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and $235,716.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00076252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00182138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,451.05 or 0.99867001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.08 or 0.07107502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00868313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.