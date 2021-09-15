Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,588,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $5,072,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,445 shares of company stock valued at $30,456,610 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $509.89 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $522.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 146.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.