Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. 837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

About Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.