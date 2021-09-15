Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of BIREF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. 72,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

