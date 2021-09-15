Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $98,704.75 and approximately $35.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

