Bithao 24-Hour Volume Reaches $35,971.00 (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Bithao has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bithao has a market cap of $6.69 million and $35,971.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00143168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00828552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Bithao Profile

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.