Blackline Safety Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.28 million.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at C$6,293,243.52. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,920. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,300 shares of company stock worth $303,963.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

