BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

