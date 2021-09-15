BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Holdings Raised by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,915,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,521,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,975,000 after buying an additional 1,888,100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,922.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 595,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 585,167 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 265,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 562,681 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.