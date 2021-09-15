Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

