Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
