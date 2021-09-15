Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) CEO D Andrew Woodward Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) CEO D Andrew Woodward acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

D Andrew Woodward also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, D Andrew Woodward bought 1,188 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $3,967.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.34.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 641,199 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 565,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 493,363 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.