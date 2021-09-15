Blume Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.52. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,247. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $158.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.