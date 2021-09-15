Blume Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 935,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,581,000 after acquiring an additional 187,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 82,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $61.49. 162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,535. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

