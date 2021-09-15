BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $725.58 million, a PE ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 3.66. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 194.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 162,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $2,507,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

