BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 146,027 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 91.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,027 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $51,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $191.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

