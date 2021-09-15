BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 100,583 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $38,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

