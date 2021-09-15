BOOM (BOOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $72,873.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $72,873.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00063435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00149122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.12 or 0.00826873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046184 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

