Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as high as C$2.41. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) shares last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 1,336,291 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

