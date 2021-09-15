BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Up 425.5% in August

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a growth of 425.5% from the August 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of BrainChip stock opened at 0.37 on Wednesday. BrainChip has a one year low of 0.22 and a one year high of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.36.
BrainChip Company Profile
