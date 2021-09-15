BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Up 425.5% in August

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a growth of 425.5% from the August 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of BrainChip stock opened at 0.37 on Wednesday. BrainChip has a one year low of 0.22 and a one year high of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.36.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

