Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,661,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 31,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period.

SCHF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,649. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

