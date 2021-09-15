Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,590 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 7.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $146,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.4% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 49,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 219,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $127.17. 150,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,467. The company has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

