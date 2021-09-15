Brighton Jones LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,260,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $249.52 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.35 and a 200 day moving average of $235.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

