Brighton Jones LLC Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,860.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,761.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,467.80. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,489 shares of company stock worth $325,800,236. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

