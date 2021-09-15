Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 627 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.98. 66,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.88. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.