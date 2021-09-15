BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 11,755 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

FE opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.