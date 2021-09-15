BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,353 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $409.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.44 and a 200-day moving average of $338.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

