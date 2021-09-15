BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,622 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,714,000 after buying an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,773 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,464. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral stock opened at $217.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -146.92 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.