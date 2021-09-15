BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 99,732 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620,288 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 99,732 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,814,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,432,000 after buying an additional 1,777,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

