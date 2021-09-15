Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $22.59 Average PT from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $21,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRX opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

