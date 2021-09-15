Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Short Interest Update

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BRST stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Broad Street Realty has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 39.89%.

Broad Street Realty, Inc is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients.

