Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.76 Billion

Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post sales of $41.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.14 billion to $42.36 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $39.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $172.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.84. 25,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

